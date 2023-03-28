Overwatch 2 new support heroes on the way in Seasons 4 and 6 – That’s Gaming

133

Season 3 of Overwatch 2 is underway, with the One-Punch Man collab and the PachiMarchi event until the first week of April. What does the next season entail? In a new blog post by game director, Aaron Keller, he confirmed that the next hero would be a Support character.

But that’s not all. Keller noted that the Support role is now in a “much better position” and said that new characters would be added in seasons 4 and 6. Expect the reveal of the newest Support character soon, while season 5 could see the launch of a new map (given the current release date).

As for the future of collaborations, Keller admitted that the team was “a little concerned” before the One-Punch Man collab. “Full transparency, we were a little concerned about merging another universe, even one as cool as this, into Overwatch. When we first announced the collaboration, we talked about our values regarding how we want to approach events like this, and players seemed to agree with us.”

But the event proved popular, which has given the team confidence for more collaborations. They hope to present “another great collaboration” this year. Stay tuned for more details in the coming months.

Overwatch 2 is available for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, PC and Nintendo Switch.