The Last of Us Part 1 PC issues and fixes – That’s Gaming

After initially being released on the PS5 in September 2022, The Last of Us Part 1 is now available on PC. Unfortunately, the port has left much to be desired, with several bugs, performance issues, crashes, graphical glitches, etc. Naughty Dog has released several fixes, but the results may vary for different players. Let’s look at some common problems and possible ways to fix them, starting with system requirements and whether your hardware meets the minimum requirements.

System requirements As you would expect from a PS5 exclusive, the system requirements can be quite heavy. All configurations require Windows 10 64-bit (version 1909 or newer) and 100 GB of installation space. A solid-state drive is mandatory in all cases.

Minimum requirements (30 FPS/720p, low quality settings)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or an Intel Core i7-4770K GPU: AMD Radeon 470 (4 GB), an Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 (4 GB) or a GeForce 1050 Ti (4 GB) RAM: 16 GB

Recommended requirements (60 FPS/1080p, high quality settings)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X or an Intel Core i7-8700 GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5800 XT (8 GB), a Radeon RX 6600 XT (8 GB), an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8 GB) or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (8 GB) RAM: 16 GB

Performance requirements (60 FPS/1440p, high quality settings)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X or an Intel Core i7-9700K GPU: AMD Radeon RX 6750XT or an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Ti RAM: 32 GB

Ultra requirements (60 FPS/4K, Ultra settings)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 5900X or Intel Core i5-12600K GPU: AMD RX 7900XT (FSR Quality) or Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 RAM: 32 GB

Crashes

One of the biggest problems since the release of the game is the frequency of crashes. This can occur in players with GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs. Nvidia has recommended using the GeForce Hotfix Driver version 531.58 to alleviate the problem.

Even then, players may still experience crashes even with Nvidia DLSS enabled. One solution is a clean install of the drivers and using DLSS 2.5.1. It is also recommended to set the Texture Quality to High, as there is currently little difference from the Ultra settings. Other options you can adjust are the Texture Sample, Draw Distance, Shadow Resolution of Spotlights, Shadow Resolution of Pointlights and Directional Shadow Distance/Resolution to Medium.

While you’re at it, turn off Contact Shadow Quality, Quality of Real-Time Reflections and Cloud Shadow Reflections, Quality of Sharp Space Shadows and Quality of Sharp Space Ambient Lighting. Also set Reflection Quality and Bloom Resolution to half resolution. Remember that these settings will not completely reduce crashes or provide perfect performance. But in combination with the latest patch, they should make things more manageable.

Graphics issues

Graphics problems are another big problem that can occur, such as character models missing details, hair looking all distorted, and so on. It’s the stuff of nightmares, or memes, depending on your perspective. To fix these problems, first verify the integrity of the game files. Go to your Steam library, right-click on the game and select Properties, then the Local Files tab and the option to verify game file integrity. Then install the latest Nvidia driver from scratch.

Mouse and camera jitter

When not playing with a controller, hiccups may occur with the mouse and in-game camera. The problem may vary based on configuration. Unfortunately, there is no fix yet. Naughty Dog is investigating the same, but has not yet announced a date for a patch. Stay tuned for more updates in the meantime.