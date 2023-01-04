OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds 2 Pro officially announced in China

OnePlus has officially announced its new flaghsip for 2023, the OnePlus 11, the long-awaited model equipped with the most powerful components available on the market. Subsidiary Oppo brought along with the new phone the new generation of Buds Pro 2 headphones, now equipped with Dynaudio-tuned sound.

OnePlus 11 is the brand’s new flagship without the “Pro” ending

The OnePlus 11 is the phone we’ve all been waiting for and largely knew what it would offer. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is at the heart of this model, along with 12 or 16 GB of RAM and a 6.7″ QHD+ resolution display based on the new LTPO 3.0 technology. This provides variable refresh rate from 1 to 120 Hz. Of course, fast charging is not absent, with up to 100W of power, as the phone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery. This charging isn’t as fast as last year’s OnePlus 10T, however, which offered charging at 150W.

The cameras are again developed in partnership with Hasselblad and offer three separate sensors and three separate lenses. The 50-megapixel main camera uses a Sony IMX980 sensor, the 48-megapixel ultra-wide uses an IMX581 and the 32-megapixel “portrait” camera is based on a Sony IMX709 sensor. This camera is touted as one that can take portraits at “DSLR” quality. Most likely we are talking about a 2X zoom with a very open aperture. All photos will be subject to Hasselblad processing, which uses a 13-channel light sensor to provide the most natural colours.

The company calls the new rear camera design “Black Hole,” framing the cameras in a black circle with chrome steel edges.

OnePlus Buds 2 is a hardware upgrade on the inside

The OnePlus Buds 2 earbuds retain the design of the originals from a year ago, but improve on a few aspects. First, the spatial sound benefits from a new, more powerful algorithm. The earphones are equipped with dual MelodyBoost speakers, the 11mm ones promise richer low frequencies, while the 6mm ones are dedicated to high-frequency sound, such as vocals.

The noise cancellation function has been enhanced, now offering up to 48dB cancellation and ear canal analysis to ensure similar performance for all users. In terms of battery life we’re talking 39 hours of listening time on a single charge of the box.

The launch is currently taking place in China, where the OnePlus 11 will be available from January 9. For the international market, the release date is set for February 7, when both the OnePlus 11 and OnePlus Buds 2 earphones will be available. Pricing for western regions will be announced closer to launch.