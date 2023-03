182

Vertigo Games has shown new gameplay of Another Fisherman’s Tale. A game due out this year for PS VR2, Meta Quest 2 and all PC VR platforms. The game will release in the second quarter of 2023, so that’s soon. The game was developed by a Dutch studio, which is why we still want to give this game an extra spotlight. When we have a PS VR 2 we will definitely check out the game as well but until then, enjoy this awesome trailer below.