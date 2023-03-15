New app brings ChatGPT to the Apple Watch





Source: Pixabay

Hidden van der Ploega developer for user interface, icon & product designer, has now released its newly developed app for the Apple Watch. The app is called watchGPT. The highlight: Thanks to the app, users can access the popular AI chatbot ChatGPT directly via the Apple Watch.

in one Twitter-Posting developer van der Ploeg clearly demonstrates how the app works in the handle. See also the series of images below.

If you are hungry, you also have questions: “How many potatoes do I need to prepare mashed potatoes for four people?” Will a sensible cooking recipe come out of it when ChatGPT puts on the chef’s hat?





How does the app work?

You can ask questions to ChatGPT via text or voice input. Additionally, it is feasible to share the messages thus received via text message in chat clients, via email or the social networks.

The WatchGPT app is available in English, Dutch, French and Spanish – but this only refers to the user interface. A German-language user interface is currently not available. However, it is also possible to enter questions in German.

The app is available for a one-time fee of 5 euros in Apple’s App Store.

What are complications ?

The app can be called as Complication displayed on the face of your Apple Watch. Complications are additional functions on the dial. In other words: Complications can be stored on the dial – and ultimately accessed via apps. It is therefore a handout to call up apps more quickly.

What does the future hold?

App developer Hidden van der Ploeg plans to further expand the functionality of his app in the future. The function is intended to have a whole conversation with ChatGPT – and not just a single question to the AI ​​chatbot.

Other envisaged functions are: have ChatGPT read out answers or view your own conversation history. The latter would allow you to retrace your own conversation history with ChatGPT – and thus find past chat replies, for example.

What do you think of ChatGPT making its way to the Apple Watch thanks to the development of Amsterdam-based developer Hidden van der Ploeg? Will you get the app for wearables – and if so: What is your experience with the application? Tell us in the comments how the app enriches your everyday life.