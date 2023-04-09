Minecraft Legends arrives with the system requirements – That’s Gaming

122

Microsoft has plans to fill 2023 much closer with first-party content than the previous year, and after the release of Hi-Fi Rush earlier this year, the next game under the Xbox Game Studios umbrella to be released is Minecraft Legends. As a Minecraft title, it will of course be available on virtually any platform, but if you plan to play it on PC – which you might be, considering it’s an action-strategy game – the minimum and recommended system requirements have now been added to the Steam page.

Not surprisingly, the requirements for the game on both settings are not very demanding. For minimum specs, you’ll need an i5 processor (2.8 GHz or equivalent) along with a GeForce GTX 780 or a Radeon 285 or an Intel HD 520. Meanwhile, for recommended settings, you need an i5 processor (3.4 GHz or equivalent) along with a GTX 1060 or an AMD FX-4100.

At both settings, you’ll also need 8 GB of RAM, DirectX 12 and about 24 GB of free storage space. Below are the full system requirements.

Minecraft Legends will be released on April 18 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4 and Nintendo Switch.