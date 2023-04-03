Meta Quest 2 standalone headset on sale at Media Markt!















The wireless standalone headset Meta Quest 2 is currently available at MediaMarkt at a particularly attractive price! Instead of the recommended retail price of 449.99 euros, it currently costs only 399.99 euros!

A VR headset for everyone

Since its launch, the Meta Quest 2 VR headset has garnered a lot of attention due to its impressive features. It is characterized by the high resolution of 1832 x 1920 pixels per eye. In addition, there is a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a fast LCD display, which ensure a particularly immersive VR experience.

A major advantage is the wireless functionality. The headset works on its own without the need for a gaming PC or console or a large base station. All games run directly on the Quest 2, allowing complete freedom of movement. Two touch controllers that transfer hand movements into the games are included.

To enhance immersion, the headset features 3D spatial audio and even haptic feedback, enabling an immersive VR gaming experience.

An extensive library of games and applications ensures variety, from rhythm games like Beat Saber to shooters like Superhot VR. There are also applications such as chat programs that allow interaction with a virtual avatar.

VR for everyone

There are of course many more VR headsets on the market than just the Meta Quest 2. A detailed purchase guide presents the advantages and disadvantages of different headsets in detail and helps you to choose alternatives that are potentially better suited to you and more meet your individual needs.

