ManCan makes draft beer portable

There’s no denying that the best way to drink beer is from the tap. But the problem with that process is that it usually requires you to be in a pub or bar. However, if you’re planning a camping trip or just getting away from the hustle and bustle of life but still want some beer on tap, ManCan has the solution.

This gadget is a simple piece of technology that allows you to literally take a beer on tap on the go, by being a portable mini keg with a built-in tap system. So, if you need several gallons of attachable beer while away from a pub, look no further than this handy piece of kit.

As for where to pick up a ManCan, there are different sizes that each come in at different prices, and you can find them all here.