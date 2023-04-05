LVP to broadcast LCK and LPL finals

The finals of the most powerful leagues in the world of League of Legends, the League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) and the League of Legends Pro League (LPL). in China, will be available exclusively in Spanish on the LVP Twitch.

The first date will be this Sunday, April 9with the issuance of the LCK grand final at 8:00 a.m.. The most successful team in the history of League of Legends, T1will face the winner of the duel between KT Rolster and Gen.Gwhich will be played one day earlier. The broadcast of the match between KT and Gen.G will also be made from the LVP set in Barcelonaalthough it will be broadcasted on the Twitch channel of commentator Jaume “MindFreak” Marcet. He will be joined on set by Antonio “Yuste” Armero and Alejandro “Kuentin” Cotrina.

T1 was regular season champion with a spectacular 17-1 record and beat, precisely, KT Rolster and Gen.G in the rounds prior to the final. Fans will have the opportunity to see in action a League of Legends legend like Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeokT1 midlaner, who has the best track record in LoL history.

For the final, in addition to MindFreak, LVP will have in front of the cameras some of its regular commentators such as Ainhoa “Noa” Campos, Sergio “Teshrak” Cerdán, David “Champi” Pérez and Carlos “Bebé” Bahlsen.

The next appointment with the best LoL will be the Saturday, April 15 with the great Chinese LPL final. While waiting to know the name of the teams that will fight for the title, JD Gaming and EDward Gaming, first and second of the regular season, are favorites in their respective duels against Bilibili Gaming and Oh My God. The final can be seen exclusively in Spanish on the channel of LVP Twitch from 11:00 a.m.. For their part, the duels prior to the final will be broadcasted on the channels of the commentators Champi and Teshrak.

China and Korea, world dominators in LoL

The League of Legends Worldsthe competition that crowns the best team in the League of Legends world. Riot Gameshas been dominated in the last decade by LCK and LPL teams.. Since 2012, the Worlds have always fallen on the side of Korea or China. The reigning world champion is DRX (Korea), while in 2021 the Chinese team Edward Gaming won.