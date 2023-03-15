Lightfall’s new raid called Root of Nightmares launched yesterday – That’s Gaming

163

Bungie launched yesterday at 6 p.m. Destiny 2: Lightfall’s new raid called Root of Nightmares. In the raid, players take on an ancient threat brought over from an unknown time and place. Root of Nightmares is available to all players who have Destiny 2: Lightfall own.

Fire teams can earn the title “World First” and exclusive rewards. They have 48 hours to complete the raid according to the requirements below:

Contest Mode scales each player 20 power levels below each encounter. 1780 is the maximum power level.

The first fireteam to complete each encounter, loot the last chest and return to orbit wins the race. All fireteam members receive a World First title belt.

All players who complete the raid in Contest Mode and claim the corresponding ‘Triumph’ within 48 hours will receive an exclusive emblem.

Bungie teams up with Twitch Rivals for the Destiny 2: Lightfall World First Race. Twitch Drops will be enabled, giving viewers of the raid race an exclusive emblem if they watch the Twitch Rivals stream for at least two hours.

Guardians who complete the raid before March 21 can purchase the Root of Nightmares Raid Jacket and the corresponding Raid Pin. These are available during Season of Defiance and can be purchased through Bungie Rewards.