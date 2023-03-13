LEC Winter Season: Week 3 Results and Roundup – League of Legends

Week three was pure chaos as teams fought it out to secure their spot in the Winter Playoffs. With more close and hectic games than the first two weeks combined, when the dust had settled, FNC had failed to make the playoffs for the first time in the organization’s history.
Day 1:
AST v SK (AST win)
AST: Gangway; Sejuani; Sylas; Ezreal; Karma
SK: Jax; Vi; Leblanc; Lucian; Nami
SK won everywhere but early on the top lane, and this came back to bite them when Finn put AST on his back and they launched a huge comeback victory.
XL v TH (TH win)
XL: Ornn; Elise; Jayce; Varus; Braum
TH: Jax; Sejuani; Orianna; Draven; Rakan
TH got Jackspektra’s Draven fed early with a bot gank that resulted in two kills, and from then on they ran away with the game, marginalized by Jankos.
G2 v BDS (G2 win)
G2: Knots; Maokai; Rye; Xayah: Nautilus
BDS: Jax; Sejuani; Sylas; Lucian; Nami
Yike helped stabilize a bot 2v2 that BDS was winning, and in the middle game Caps’ coordinated G2 to victory with some flawless Ryze gameplay.
FNC v MAD (MAD win)
FNC: Gragas; Virgo; Sylas; Xayah; Yuumi
MAD: Renekton; Sejuani; Cassiopeiea; Zeri; Lulu
MAD Lions had FNC’s number in this game, coordinating much better, with Chasy and Nisqy dominating the competition.
KOI v VIT (KOI win)
KOI: Knoes; Vi; Azir; Varus; Ashe
VIT: Renekton; Sejuani; Leblanc; Zeri; Yuumi
The middle and early game was slow and fairly even, but KOI stacked dragons and used the Dragon Soul to win team battles and secure the game.
Day 2:
SK v XL (SK win)
SK: Sion; Maokai; Akali; Zeri; Yuumi
XL: Renekton; Sejuani; Marleen; Yasuo; Senna
A slow early game in XL’s favor, which came to life when SK stole Baron from XL and killed four members. Exakick and Doss were standouts as SK ran away with the match.
BDS v VIT (VIT win)
BDS: K’Sante; Wukong; Akali; Lucian; Nami
VIT: Gwen; Vi; Azir; Varus; Ashe
Sheo was an outlier for a BDS side that did their best against VIT’s overwhelming lane skill, put up a good fight in a long game with many twists and turns, broken open only by the Elder Dragon that went in VIT’s favor.
TH v MAD (MAD win)
TH: Renekton; Wukong; Azir; Ashe; Heimerdinger
MAD: K’Sante; Vi; Sylas; Varus; Yuumi
Many back and forth picks set up Ruby and Mersa for success, but a Dragon Soul in favor of MAD and a clutch pentakill from Nisqy enabled MAD to steal this game.
AST v FNC (AST win)
AST: Knoes; Trundle; Rye; Lucian; Nami
FNC: Aatrox; Vi; Azir; Varus; Nautilus
AST won in a slow early game, especially on goal control, and tore FNC apart around a Dragon fight, squeezing their advantage for the rest of the game.
G2 v KOI (G2 win)
G2: Jax; Elise; Jayce; Kalista; Leona
KOI: Gangway; Maokai; Azir; Zeri; Yuumi
Sloppy early play from both sides led to G2 running away with the middle game and playing team battles almost flawlessly, securing the win.
Day 3:
BDS v TH (BDS win)
BDS: Sett; Vi; Azir; Zeri; Ashe
TH: Renekton; Sejuani; Sylas; Varus; Heimerdinger
Adam was an outlier for BDS early on, as TH built a steady lead, keeping them in the match enough to pull off a comeback teamfight victory, from which they secured Baron and topped TH for the win.
KOI v AST (KOI win)
KOI: Knoes; Wukong; Sylas; Zeri; Lulu
AST: Kled; Sejuani; Joh; Sivir; Yuumi
KOI built up small court advantages and won in a huge team fight, pressing their advantages perfectly to win.
SK v FNC (SK win)
SK: Knoes; Sejuani; Taliyah; Caitlyn; Lux
FNC: Camille; Wukong; Azir; Xayah; Leona
SK masterfully eliminated Rekkles at level one and pressured FNC through the bot lane, eventually securing Mountain Soul and aggressively pressuring FNC for the win.
MAD v G2 (MAD win)
MAD: Renekton; Sejuani; Marleen; Sivir; Yuumi
G2: Karma; Kindred; Swain; Varus; Taliyah
An eccentric G2-draft yielded no results, as Chasy and Carzzy took over the middle game and MAD snowballed the game to an end with relative ease.
VIT v XL (VIT win)
VIT: Gragas; Vi; Taliyah; Zeri; Yuumi
XL: Jax; Wukong; Rye; Varus; Pyke
The best XL has looked like this, unfortunately it was too little too late. A very sloppy, back and forth game, with Photon excelling. VIT had a clutch Elder Dragon steal and gambled on a base race for the win.
Final score:
- VIT (7-2)
- MAD (7-2)
- Sk (6-3)
- G2 (6-3)
- BDS (5-4)
- DO (4-5)
- KOI (4-5)
- AST (3-6)
- FNC (2-7)
- XL (1-8)