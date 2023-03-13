LEC Winter Season: Week 3 Results and Roundup – League of Legends

Week three was pure chaos as teams fought it out to secure their spot in the Winter Playoffs. With more close and hectic games than the first two weeks combined, when the dust had settled, FNC had failed to make the playoffs for the first time in the organization’s history.

Day 1:

AST v SK (AST win)

AST: Gangway; Sejuani; Sylas; Ezreal; Karma

SK: Jax; Vi; Leblanc; Lucian; Nami

SK won everywhere but early on the top lane, and this came back to bite them when Finn put AST on his back and they launched a huge comeback victory.

XL v TH (TH win)

XL: Ornn; Elise; Jayce; Varus; Braum

TH: Jax; Sejuani; Orianna; Draven; Rakan

TH got Jackspektra’s Draven fed early with a bot gank that resulted in two kills, and from then on they ran away with the game, marginalized by Jankos.

G2 v BDS (G2 win)

G2: Knots; Maokai; Rye; Xayah: Nautilus

BDS: Jax; Sejuani; Sylas; Lucian; Nami

Yike helped stabilize a bot 2v2 that BDS was winning, and in the middle game Caps’ coordinated G2 to victory with some flawless Ryze gameplay.

FNC v MAD (MAD win)

FNC: Gragas; Virgo; Sylas; Xayah; Yuumi

MAD: Renekton; Sejuani; Cassiopeiea; Zeri; Lulu

MAD Lions had FNC’s number in this game, coordinating much better, with Chasy and Nisqy dominating the competition.

KOI v VIT (KOI win)

KOI: Knoes; Vi; Azir; Varus; Ashe

VIT: Renekton; Sejuani; Leblanc; Zeri; Yuumi

The middle and early game was slow and fairly even, but KOI stacked dragons and used the Dragon Soul to win team battles and secure the game.

Day 2:

SK v XL (SK win)

SK: Sion; Maokai; Akali; Zeri; Yuumi

XL: Renekton; Sejuani; Marleen; Yasuo; Senna

A slow early game in XL’s favor, which came to life when SK stole Baron from XL and killed four members. Exakick and Doss were standouts as SK ran away with the match.

BDS v VIT (VIT win)

BDS: K’Sante; Wukong; Akali; Lucian; Nami

VIT: Gwen; Vi; Azir; Varus; Ashe

Sheo was an outlier for a BDS side that did their best against VIT’s overwhelming lane skill, put up a good fight in a long game with many twists and turns, broken open only by the Elder Dragon that went in VIT’s favor.

TH v MAD (MAD win)

TH: Renekton; Wukong; Azir; Ashe; Heimerdinger

MAD: K’Sante; Vi; Sylas; Varus; Yuumi

Many back and forth picks set up Ruby and Mersa for success, but a Dragon Soul in favor of MAD and a clutch pentakill from Nisqy enabled MAD to steal this game.

AST v FNC (AST win)

AST: Knoes; Trundle; Rye; Lucian; Nami

FNC: Aatrox; Vi; Azir; Varus; Nautilus

AST won in a slow early game, especially on goal control, and tore FNC apart around a Dragon fight, squeezing their advantage for the rest of the game.

G2 v KOI (G2 win)

G2: Jax; Elise; Jayce; Kalista; Leona

KOI: Gangway; Maokai; Azir; Zeri; Yuumi

Sloppy early play from both sides led to G2 running away with the middle game and playing team battles almost flawlessly, securing the win.

Day 3:

BDS v TH (BDS win)

BDS: Sett; Vi; Azir; Zeri; Ashe

TH: Renekton; Sejuani; Sylas; Varus; Heimerdinger

Adam was an outlier for BDS early on, as TH built a steady lead, keeping them in the match enough to pull off a comeback teamfight victory, from which they secured Baron and topped TH for the win.

KOI v AST (KOI win)

KOI: Knoes; Wukong; Sylas; Zeri; Lulu

AST: Kled; Sejuani; Joh; Sivir; Yuumi

KOI built up small court advantages and won in a huge team fight, pressing their advantages perfectly to win.

SK v FNC (SK win)

SK: Knoes; Sejuani; Taliyah; Caitlyn; Lux

FNC: Camille; Wukong; Azir; Xayah; Leona

SK masterfully eliminated Rekkles at level one and pressured FNC through the bot lane, eventually securing Mountain Soul and aggressively pressuring FNC for the win.

MAD v G2 (MAD win)

MAD: Renekton; Sejuani; Marleen; Sivir; Yuumi

G2: Karma; Kindred; Swain; Varus; Taliyah

An eccentric G2-draft yielded no results, as Chasy and Carzzy took over the middle game and MAD snowballed the game to an end with relative ease.

VIT v XL (VIT win)

VIT: Gragas; Vi; Taliyah; Zeri; Yuumi

XL: Jax; Wukong; Rye; Varus; Pyke

The best XL has looked like this, unfortunately it was too little too late. A very sloppy, back and forth game, with Photon excelling. VIT had a clutch Elder Dragon steal and gambled on a base race for the win.

Final score: