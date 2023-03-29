Lancia settles in Decentraland for the MFW 2023

The Italian car manufacturer Lancia makes its debut in the metaverse on the occasion of the Metaverse Fashion Week 2023 organized this week in Decentraland.

Resurrected following the creation of Stellantis, the car brand Lancia announced this Tuesday the opening of its virtual showroom as part of the MFW 2023 from Decentraland.

The manufacturer exhibits the Lancia Ypsilon as well as its latest model named Lancia Concept. This new car is currently hidden under a tarp and will be unveiled at a global presentation scheduled for April 15.

For this project, Lancia worked with Metaverse Group. The subsidiary of the Canadian Tokens.com was inspired by the manufacturer’s showroom in Milan to develop its twin in the virtual world Decentraland.

I am proud to announce that Lancia will be the official car brand of the MFW 2023. Thanks to the participation in this exclusive and world-renowned virtual event, Lancia will enter the metaverse”, recently declared Raffaele Russo, Lancia Italia’s director.

A favorite among Web3 fashionistas, this year’s Metaverse Fashion Week is focused on the theme of “Future Heritage”. The event, which kicked off this Tuesday and runs through Friday, aims to connect the next generation of digital designers with traditional fashion houses.

