iPhone 15 Pro will have solid-state volume and power buttons with adjustable sensitivity

The iPhone 15 ditches physical keys in favor of solid-state buttons with adjustable sensitivity, which will also be operable through gloves or a non-removable protective case.

For example, you’ll be able to use cases that offer more protection for your phone, replacing the cutouts next to the power and volume keys with embossed replicas, the phone “knowing” how to interpret presses that don’t touch the side bezel or trigger any physical mechanism.

The iPhone 15 could be the first Apple phone to make the switch from Lightning to USB-C, as well as from physical keys to solid buttons with haptic response. Thus, the sensation of pressing will be reproduced by the vibration generator, while the force from which that key is triggered will be determined by capacitive and fully adjustable inductance. In other words, you’ll be able to prevent unintentional presses by adjusting the force and even the duration of the press from the iOS settings. At the same time, you’ll be able to compensate for thicker covers, ensuring that key presses are recognised correctly.

According to rumors so far, Apple is planning to do away with physical buttons altogether for the iPhone Pro series only. And to avoid risking too much trouble getting used to the old design, the solid buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro’s case will be the same shape as the old mechanically operated buttons. Thus, it won’t be until future iPhone generations that we’ll be able to talk about the complete transformation of the power/volume keys, the first interpretation being more of an attempt to differentiate the “standard” iPhone 15 version from the truly premium editions.