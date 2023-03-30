Gas grill or charcoal grill? Take both! Brilliant hybrid grill on Amazon’s spring sale















Gas grill, charcoal grill, either, or – but why not both: The hybrid grill can use gas and charcoal and has enough space to feed half a company.

Grilling season is upon us and there’s nothing quite like grilling outdoors with friends and family. Whether you’re a vegetarian, pescetarian, vegan, fruitarian, or meat eater, the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 440 Hybrid Grill will end a never-ending debate in the grilling community once and for all:

gas or coal? But the real question is: Why not both? This is exactly what makes the Char-Broil so exciting. Now it’s available just in time for the start of the warm months Amazon Spring Sale

Get the gas and charcoal hybrid grill cheaper at Amazon



Grilling with gas or charcoal – why not both?

The “Gas2Coal 440” is a Gas grill with 4 burners and charcoal grill in one. This means that you can use the grill as a gas grill or charcoal grill and even use both at the same time. This hybrid grill is perfect for anyone who Versatility of a gas grill and the unmistakable aroma of a charcoal grill like. With it you can take your culinary skills to a new level. And nip discussions in the bud.

Another advantage is that the charcoal is lit with gas burners. This means it heats up faster and more evenly, saving a ton of time.















Whether meat, vegetarian or vegan: This versatile grill lets you prepare everything you want.

It’s also available in a bundle with one rotisserie. With it you can grill large pieces of meat in a simple and quick way. For example, a whole chicken or a large leg would be possible while you take care of other things yourself. Or, if you prefer meatless, you could skewer a pineapple, grill it, and finish with a cinnamon rub. Even I, who don’t really like pineapple, like it.

gas grill? charcoal grill? Both! Get the hybrid in the Amazon offer for only €502.19



Stainless steel grill with a two-year guarantee on everything

The Gas2Coal is made of stainless steel and is therefore rustproof. With a lid thermometer you can monitor the temperature in the grill at any time. The Side burner with hot plate is ideal for cooking side dishes or sauces while the food is sizzling and the grill surface offers enough space to prepare a large amount at the same time so that your guests do not have to starve.















Keeping food warm is also no problem thanks to the hotplate on the side. So if you want more for a few people, you can cook even more using the second vertical rack.

In summary, the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 440 Hybrid Grill is an excellent grill is for everyone who cannot or does not want to decide between a gas or charcoal grill. With this hybrid grill you get the best of both worlds and you can take your grilling skills to the next level. With a 2-year warranty on everything and the use of stainless steel construction, the Char-Broil Gas2Coal 440 Hybrid Grill is an investment that will pay off for many barbecues. Now there’s him in the Amazon spring offers for only €502.19.

Get the hybrid grill now from Amazon

