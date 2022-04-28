Gadget that solves a problem with holes in walls

Lidl will sell, starting May 2, a device that solves a big problem encountered by those who drill holes in the walls. Sometimes the drill hits a cable, a piece of concrete or a pipe. Then a hole must be made elsewhere and the wall spotted.

This problem can be avoided with a 4-in-1 detector. Lidl will sell a Parkside model that detects electrical cables, metal elements, hidden wooden beams and wall cavities.

The device has three sensitivity levels, which can be selected from the dedicated button. The maximum depth of items that can be detected is:

Electric cable: up to 50 mm,

Metal element: up to 30 mm,

Wooden beam: up to 19 mm,

Cavity: up to 38 mm.

At the end, the detector has a recess that allows easy marking with a pencil of the place where there is an obstacle or where the hole can be made.

The Parkside device will cost almost 55 lei and will benefit from a 3-year warranty. The device comes with a battery, included in the package.

Lidl has sold a similar device in the past. That model worked decently, according to those who tested it.

Read also: Two picnic products available at Lidl. Price and features