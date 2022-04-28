Home Tech & Gadgets Gadget that solves a problem with holes in walls

Gadget that solves a problem with holes in walls

Lidl will sell, starting May 2, a device that solves a big problem encountered by those who drill holes in the walls. Sometimes the drill hits a cable, a piece of concrete or a pipe. Then a hole must be made elsewhere and the wall spotted.

This problem can be avoided with a 4-in-1 detector. Lidl will sell a Parkside model that detects electrical cables, metal elements, hidden wooden beams and wall cavities.

The Parkside 4-in-1 detector that Lidl will sell.

The device has three sensitivity levels, which can be selected from the dedicated button. The maximum depth of items that can be detected is:

  • Electric cable: up to 50 mm,
  • Metal element: up to 30 mm,
  • Wooden beam: up to 19 mm,
  • Cavity: up to 38 mm.
At the end, the detector has a recess that allows easy marking with a pencil of the place where there is an obstacle or where the hole can be made.

The Parkside device will cost almost 55 lei and will benefit from a 3-year warranty. The device comes with a battery, included in the package.

Lidl has sold a similar device in the past. That model worked decently, according to those who tested it.

Willy Rock

