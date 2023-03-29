Final Fantasy 16 Trailer Shows World of Valisthea – That’s Gaming

120

At PAX East 2023, the Final Fantasy 16 development team revealed new footage from the upcoming action-RPG. The latest trailer outlines the various locations protagonist Clive Rosfield will visit in Valisthea. Check it out below.

In addition to vast plains and war-torn cities, the player also explores caves with crystals and lava. There are ancient ruins to explore, created by The Fallen, a civilization that existed before the events of the game, and a vast crater with waterfalls and a lake in the middle. Of course, players need not travel the entire journey on foot, as Chocobos are available. And as usual in the game, players will also have to squeeze through tight gaps regardless of the environment.

There are six main regions to explore in Final Fantasy 16, each with its own dominant power and Dominant. With the Mothercrystals slowly fading and the Blight spreading, war threatens to engulf Valisthea. We’ll see how it all plays out when the game launches for PS5 on June 22. Until then, stay tuned for more details.