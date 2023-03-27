Epic Games announces Unreal Editor for Fortnite

A few days ago, Epic Games conducted a State of Unreal in which he showed the new features that he has planned for the future, in addition to launching a publisher from game to Roblox style available for the whole community.

Unreal Editor for Fortnite

From its launch in 2017 to the present day, Fortnite is a game that has not stopped revolutionizing the world. It has conquered millions of young and old thanks to its personality and its creative mode. In the creative mode of the videogame, they give the option to create games and maps, although it has never been its strong point.

After the announcement presented, this has changed and Epic has decided to take a step forward with the launch of. Unreal Editor for Fortnite. This application gives the ability to create anything in the video game.

The application is very versatile, in the presentation you can appreciate different points, such as maps that move away from their own aesthetics, darker scenarios, as well as boss-style enemies. In addition, they have added a monetization system by which you will be able to earn money with the visits to our creations.

The likelihood that Fortnite will stand out against video games like GTA, Minecraft or even Roblox remains to be seen. It is likely that several streamers will begin to teach the capacity and strengths of this application, and who knows, the design of some event. The editor is now available for everyone.