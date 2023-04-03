DJI Mini 3 costs just under 500€!















Brilliant aerial photos at a low price

The DJI Mini 3 is the ideal drone for beginners in aerial photography and videography. Its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to transport, and weighing less than 249 grams means it doesn’t need to be registered in most countries.

Not only the user-friendly handling makes the DJI Mini 3 a good choice for beginners. It also has a professional camera system that records stunning 4K video at 60 frames per second and 12 megapixel photos.

The drone also features dual native ISO and an f/1.7 aperture, meaning it can capture high-quality footage both during the day and at night. Thanks to the gimbal, which can be swiveled by 90 degrees, you can even take portrait format shots, which are ideal for social media.

Differences to the Pro version: In contrast to the Pro version, the Mini 3 has fewer sensors and also a slightly lower resolution. It can only detect the distance down to the ground, which is why it doesn’t support Active Track. It also takes pictures with a maximum resolution of 4000*3000 pixels. It uses DJI O2 as the video transmission system instead of DJI O3 and has a maximum video bit rate of 100 Mbps instead of 150 Mbps.

Although the DJI Mini 3 is lightweight, it is important to check the legal requirements in the country where you intend to do aerial photography before flying.

