Darkest Dungeon 2 gets Early Access Update – That’s Gaming

120

Developer Red Hook Studios has released the latest early access update for Darkest Dungeon 2. The update, titled Redemption Road, makes changes to the game’s map tracking system, along with the addition of pets to the game.

As the player traverses the map, the carriage now has more streamlined controls. The carriage is also now vulnerable to various hazards, and players can find armor and wheel tokens that can be used during a journey.

With these changes, it is now more important for players to look ahead and choose their next routes to objectives more carefully.

In addition to traversal changes, Darkest Dungeon 2 now has 10 pets to unlock. Pets are more than just cosmetic additions to the game, as each pet offers what the studio describes as “expedition-defining effects.”

The Redemption Road update also brings other gameplay changes and balance adjustments, including community-requested features such as changes to the Valley and a redesign of how aversion works.

Darkest Dungeon 2 is currently available as an early access title on the Epic Games Store. It is scheduled to leave early access on May 8. The game is also scheduled for a console release, development of which will begin after the PC version is out of early access.