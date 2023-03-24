“Boring” or “Fascinating”? Initial reactions to ChatGPT competitor Google Bard are rather mixed





Of course, Google does not want to be left behind in the AI ​​​​area and yesterday made a similarly spontaneous start as Bing a few weeks ago.

As with Microsoft’s new, ChatGPT-supported search engine version, you can initially only register in a waiting list and will be invited at some point. And so far this is only possible in the USA or the United Kingdom.

However, there are already a handful of people online who already have access to the new AI from Google. We have summarized the opinions for you.

Online opinions tend to be divided















Bard’s design looks like it has always been available on google. (Image: TechRadar US)

As you might expect, Google Bard is far from an AI revolution, and it has advantages and disadvantages like the other AIs. The biggest advantage – and most people seem to agree on that – is the tidy design, which makes a much clearer impression compared to ChatGPT:

»The user interface is bright and bears the Google theme that we have become accustomed to. Everything feels reassuringly familiar despite the fact that you’re interacting with an entirely new product« Muskaan Saxena, TechRadar US

In addition, Bard is said to be almost “frighteningly” fast. Also Alexa und Google Assistant are integrated and you can alternative versions of the replies Bard discarded. All of this makes a good impression differentiates Bard from ChatGPT and Bing.

Others are not so enthusiastic. SearchengineLand’s Barry Schwartz tweeted to his 200,000+ followers that he finds Google Bard worse than Bing in almost every area:

As implied in the quote above, TechRadar(US) finds Google Bard at times intriguing and awe-inspiring, but also a little spooky and confusing. This can happen in chats with AIs, as Bing users quickly found out.

While TechRadar (US) praises the ability to discuss various topics and provide context, they also criticize the inconsistency and inconsistency of some responses.

She compare Google Bard with ChatGPT and find that both experiments are still far from simulating real human conversations. Still, Bard is supposed to actually feel like someone who wants to help you.















At the top right of Bard you have the option to browse alternative answers if the given answer wasn’t satisfactory.

The Verge seems more skeptical and is somewhat disappointed with Google Bard. They find it “boring and superficial” and suggest that Personality and humor are missing.

Google Bard seems to often give incorrect or irrelevant information, or change the subject when it gets stuck. They come to the conclusion that Google Bard is not a good conversationalist and that there is no point in talking to him.

Reddit is less harsh in the court. As was to be expected, the mistakes are taken with a lot of humor and shared diligently. Google Bard sometimes just doesn’t seem to want to respond to some very simple prompts.

It shouldn’t be a problem to list all 50 US states in alphabetical order. According to user PulsarEagle’s Reddit post, that seems to be asking a bit much of Bard.

As Google Bard resonates with the crowd, we’ll find out over time. Since Google itself describes the project as an “experiment”, we assume that there will still be a lot going on.

What do you think of Google Bard so far? Do you think a judgment can be allowed or should we wait for the first few weeks? Why do you think Google chose a rather silent release? Would you rather use ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing, or Google Bard at this point? Write it and feel free to comment!