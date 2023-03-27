Balcony power plant 600W complete set: Buy now and get 170€ free from GameStar















A 600W balcony power station complete set with special support from GameStar: We give you €170 as a voucher – for each set!

A balcony power plant with 600W is worth it! I recommend the mini solar systems not only here, but also in the private sphere with absolute conviction. Why? From my point of view there are only advantages. And now there’s even an additional one: We’re giving you €170 off a high-quality complete set! Thanks to our voucher you get a mini solar system cheaper than ever – Much cheaper than all the sets on Amazon.

This is how you get an exclusive €170 discount:

Put the complete set in your shopping cart, optionally choose a Schuko plug cable for the socket (recommended), a WiFi electricity meter or attachments.

Then you have to click on “Continue”, where you will be forwarded to the checkout. There the whole 170€ will be deducted: Instead of 649€ the set only costs you 479€! If that doesn’t work, enter the code “gamestartech”. You can also take advantage of the €170 discount several times – so with two sets it would be €340.

Enter the delivery address or the desired date for collection and complete the purchase.

5 reasons why a balcony power plant is worthwhile for you

A balcony power plant saves you up to €200 a year (realistically)!

Don’t you think? We can prove it! GameStar author Dennis Ziesecke planted a balcony power plant on his garage roof and reported the savings . His result: €200 a year is quite realistic.

Don't you think? We can prove it! GameStar author Dennis Ziesecke planted a balcony power plant on his garage roof and reported the savings . His result: €200 a year is quite realistic.

A balcony power plant is nothing more than a small solar system. These mini power plants are basically nothing more than the large photovoltaic systems on the roofs of houses. It is an investment for years that will continue to save you energy costs every year into 2040.

A balcony power plant is nothing more than a small solar system. These mini power plants are basically nothing more than the large photovoltaic systems on the roofs of houses. It is an investment for years that will continue to save you energy costs every year into 2040.

As is well known, the topic of energy transition is one of those things. Leaving aside political discussions, one can justifiably claim that environmentally friendly energy production is certainly something worth promoting. With a balcony power plant, almost every household – whether renter, owner or tiny house owner – can generate a little green energy.















A balcony power plant is environmentally friendly and saves you money every year. That alone makes it more than recommendable in our eyes.

You can simply take mini solar systems with you when you move

Whereas it rarely happens that you simply pack up and take the large solar system on the roof with you when you move, you can simply unplug your balcony power plant, unscrew it and attach it again at the new location. The whole thing is done within 10 minutes.

Whereas it rarely happens that you simply pack up and take the large solar system on the roof with you when you move, you can simply unplug your balcony power plant, unscrew it and attach it again at the new location. The whole thing is done within 10 minutes.

I don’t know about you, but looking at the electricity bill or the current prices haven’t put me in a particularly good mood lately. A balcony power plant ensures that you have to buy less electricity from suppliers and are therefore less affected by energy prices. You’re a little more relaxed when the price per kW/h doubles.

High quality components, long warranty, easy connection

With the complete set presented here, you get the full package, which relies exclusively on Tier 1 manufacturers. That means her only high quality components with a long guarantee, which also work very efficiently. So you can easily save 200€ a year – for decades. At such a low price, the mini solar system has paid for itself really quickly.















High-quality components and, if desired, WiFi monitoring via app using the Shelly WiFi plug. Saving electricity can be so beautiful.

You get two solar modules with 380 watts each from the renowned company “JA Solar”, which is one of the best in the segment of balcony power plants. The inverter, perhaps the most important part of the system that converts the solar power into alternating current so that it can be fed into the house socket, is the Hoymiles HM-600. Also this one is one of the best-selling inverters. It is efficient, durable and well protected against the effects of weather and weather.

If you want to know more about registration, income and connection, you can find out everything on the subject in our main editorial:

For the set presented here, we also recommend the Schuko cable, which is directly compatible with any standard household socket.

