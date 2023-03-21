Audi has unveiled an electric mountain bike

Audi has unveiled its newest form of transportation, and this is not a car as you might expect. Instead, this is an electric off-road bike, which has a design inspired by the Audi RS Q e-tron Dakar racer.

The bike, known as the Audi electric mountain bike powered by Fantic, has an aluminum frame and features a 36 Volt, 720 Wh battery that would power the motor with 90 Nm of torque. The press release does not mention what range the bike can offer, but we are told it will have four levels of electric support, with those being; Eco, Tour, Sport, and Boost – each built for different types of off-road travel.

The bike will also come in one of three sizes and will be sold for a stunning price starting at £8,499. Check out Audi’s two-wheeled effort below.