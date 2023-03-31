Asus ROG Phone 7 gets AnTuTu results and an almost complete set of technical specifications

Confirmed for release on April 13, the ROG Phone 7 series already has AnTuTu and Geekbench performance tests, with new sources also confirming most of the technical specs.

Although Asus still manages to keep the images of the case design secret, we’ve learned almost everything there is to know about the new flagship. For example, just like last year, Asus is preparing a “standard” trim and an Ultimate edition, both of which feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The Ultimate model will be offered exclusively equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of ultra-fast internal storage.

ROG Phone 7 specifications:

Display: 6.78-inch (2448 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 165Hz OLED 10-bit HDR, aspect ratio 20.4:9

Chipset: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 on 4nm

Memory: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB internal storage (UFS 4.0), 16GB / 18GB (ROG Phone 7 Pro) LPDDR5X RAM with 512GB storage (ROG Phone 7 Ultimate only)

Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, Galileo(E1+E5a), QZSS(L1+L5), NavIC(L5), USB Type-C, NFC

Battery: 6,000mAh, 65W fast charge (Quick Charge 5.0 and PD 3.0)

OS: Android 13 with ROG UI and Zen UI

Rear cameras: 50MP IMX766 + 13MP Ultra wide + 5MP Macro

Front Camera: 32MP

Dimensions: 173 x 77 x 10.3mm

Weight: 240 grams

Other features: IP54 certification for water and parf protection, Dual SIM support (nano+nano), front-facing stereo speakers, 3.5mm audio jack

Unfortunately, for pricing and preview images we’ll have to wait for the official launch event.