Asus announces OLED laptops where you can view stereoscopic 3D content without glasses

Asus announces the ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604) and Vivobook Pro 16 3D OLED (K6604), the first OLED laptops with stereoscopic 3D displays that can be used without special glasses.

Although the “fashion” for 3D movies and games with stereoscopic display has long since died out, there is still a niche of consumers who require this capability for professional purposes (e.g. graphic designers, specialists who need a stereoscopic viewing solution). For this niche market there is already a comprehensive offer of VR glasses. But what if you want to watch such content on a casual basis, or simply without the hassle of an uncomfortable accessory worn on the face. ASUS has the solution.

Reimagined as Asus Spatial Vision, the stereoscopic image viewing feature combines the most powerful advantages of OLED technology (e.g. response time well under a millisecond) with image separation technologies introduced a few years ago, but refined for an even better viewing experience.

At the basic level, the new laptops boast 16-inch OLED screens, displaying 2D images at 3200×2000 pixels resolution, 120 frames per second. But the OLED screen comes behind a protective mineral glass panel, which integrates additional layers of “optical resin” and lenticular filter. The additional filter is coupled to a dedicated camera above the screen, which tracks eye position and adjusts image separation in real time so that each eye sees a different perspective of the displayed image. This is where the advantages of OLED technology come into the equation, with response times well under a millisecond allowing the two viewing perspectives to be displayed without introducing ghosting, or nausea/headaches by noticeably alternating the two viewing perspectives.

To broaden the scope of use of the 3D function, Asus also ships Spatial Vision Hub, a dedicated software that includes Model Viewer function, Player for movies and videos. Ideally, you can access this function to watch native 3D movies, or stereoscopic renderings of 3D models. Asus warns that the 2D to stereoscopic 3D conversion function only achieves an approximation of the desired result, which may not live up to expectations.

The new Asus laptops come equipped with Intel Core i9-13980HX processors (8 Performance cores @ 2.2-5.6 GHz, 16 Efficient cores @ 1.6-4 GHz, 32 threads), Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics (laptop GPU) with 8GB GDDR6 memory. The Studiobook has up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM on two sticks, but supports up to 64GB of memory; it also comes with two 4TB PCIe 4.0 SSDs. The Asus Vivobook has 16GB of DDR5 memory, but can also be upgraded to 64GB. It comes with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD. The list of features is completed with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports (3.2 Gen 2), an HDMI 2.1 port, 3.5mm jack, RJ45 and SD card reader. The specifications are completed with a 1080p webcam and a 90 Wh battery.

Asus hasn’t released sale prices or a precise date for the in-store debut, but we can expect reported costs for discerning business customers.