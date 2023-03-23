WoW Dragonflight – Return to the Forbidden Reach now live! – That’s Gaming

80
The champions of Azeroth who have traveled across the Dragon Isles to help the various Dragonflights have a new chapter in the Dragonflight story now that Return to the Forbidden Reach (10.0.7) is live.
Now that the proto-dragon Raszageth has been defeated, the storms that were a barrier to the Forbidden Reach on the Dragon Isles have subsided again, allowing adventurers to explore the area.
See more details below:
- New zone for max-level: The Forbidden Reach
- This zone contains new content for max-level players who delve into the problems left behind by the meddling Primalists and the chaos created between the elements.
- Zskera Vaults
- Max-level players exploring the depths of the Forbidden Reach will aid the Dragonscale Expedition as they dive into this newly discovered Vault full of enemies, puzzles and treasures.
- New faction: Winterpelt Furbolgs
- Learn to understand and eventually speak the language of the Winterpelt Furbolgs in the Azure Span as you help Sonova Snowden crack their peculiar dialect and gain their trust.
- New Human and Orc Heritage Armor Sets
- Available for level 50 characters: players of the orc and human races exalted to their respective faction can begin the questline to earn new armor sets that pay homage to these classic Warcraft races.
- Monk Class Expansion
- Lightforged Draenei, Worgen and Goblins can now play as Monk.
- Class balance and tuning
- Retribution Paladins get an extensive rework of their talent trees, but most classes get tuning and tweaks to their classes and talent trees