WILD HEARTS’ second content update introduces the new Grimstalker – That’s Gaming

EA Originals and KOEI TECMO today released the second free post-launch content update for the AAA-hunting game WILD HEARTS released.

Players can encounter a new threat on Natsukodachi Isle with the update, namely a wolf-like Kemono named Grimstalker. This mighty beast is akin to the fearsome Deathstalker and has the ability to manipulate both scorching flames and surging seas. With attacks consisting of two elements, hunters must combat the molten rocks and powerful waves of this unique prey with Elemental Lanterns.

Hunters can now also forge new weapons from materials derived from the Grimstalker. Some of these weapons can deliver blows that make heaven and earth go to hell, while others formidably combine Kemono brawn with human brainpower. In addition, this update introduces the new Fulgent Armor set and three new special quests that allow players to earn new Chat Stamps and Emotes after each victory.

But wait … there’s more! Keep an eye on the news for more information about the next content update. This one adds the Murakumo (a fox that manipulates petals), new weapons, an equipment set, Spinning Top Karakuri, the Limit Break system and additional improvements/solutions added to the game.

WILD HEARTS is available now for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S at a suggested retail price of $79.99 and PC through the EA app, Steam and Epic Game Store at a suggested retail price of $69.99.