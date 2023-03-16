Who won the Oscars in 2023 and which streaming platforms to watch the films on

The night of March 12-13 saw the Academy Awards, also known as the “Academy Awards” after the name of the golden statue given as a prize to the winners. Among the films that won awards were Everythin, Everywhere all at Once, The Whale, All Quiet on the Western Front and Top Gun: Maverick. Many of these are already available to watch on streaming platforms.

Here are the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards

Best Picture – Everything Everywhere All At Once

– Everything Everywhere All At Once Best Director – Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once

– Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All At Once Best Actor in a Leading Role – Brendan Fraser, The Whale

– Brendan Fraser, The Whale Best Actress in a Leading Role – Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once

– Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once Best Supporting Actor – Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

– Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once Best Actress in a Supporting Role – Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

– Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once Best Adapted Screenplay – Women Talking (Sarah Polley)

– Women Talking (Sarah Polley) Best Original Screenplay – Everything Everywhere All At Once (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert)

– Everything Everywhere All At Once (Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert) Best Cinematography – All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend)

– All Quiet on the Western Front (James Friend) Best Short Film – “An Irish Goodbye”

– “An Irish Goodbye” Best Animated Film – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

– Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio Best Animated Short Film – “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse”

– “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” Best costumes – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter)

– Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Ruth Carter) Best Original Score – All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann)

– All Quiet on the Western Front (Volker Bertelmann) Best Sound – Top Gun: Maverick

– Top Gun: Maverick Best Original Song – “Naatu Naatu,” RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose)

– “Naatu Naatu,” RRR (Music by M.M. Keeravaani; Lyric by Chandrabose) Best Documentary Film – Navalny

– Navalny Best Documentary Short – “The Elephant Whisperers”

– “The Elephant Whisperers” Best Film Editing – Everything Everywhere All At Once

– Everything Everywhere All At Once Best International Feature Film – All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

– All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany Best make-up and hairstyle – The Whale

– The Whale Best Production Design – All Quiet on the Western Front

– All Quiet on the Western Front Best Special Effects – Avatar: The Way of Water

On which streaming platforms you can watch the winning films

Like this, Everyting Everywhere All At Once goes home as the big winner in 2023, with awards for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actors in the categories for which it was nominated, Best Screenplay and Best Film Editing. In total, it won 7 of the 11 nominations it was up for. In Romania, the film can be watched on the streaming platform Voyo.

Another big winner, All Quiet on the Western Frontis available on Netflix, along with RRR, the Indian film that won the award for best song, and the animation Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is already on Disney+. Avatar The Way of Water will join him very soon on Disney+, starting March 28.

Top Gun: Maverick is available on the newest service launched in Romania, SkyShowtime, which still has the half-price-for-life offer.

Unfortunately, The Whale, another big winner has yet to be released in Romania, either in cinemas or on streaming services.