We took a look at Teamfight Tactics’ latest Set

Teamfight Tactics is ready for a new mid-Set update called Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack! Glitched Out!!! Although players united to defend Spatulopolis from monstrous threats from all sides, it was not enough and now the once shiny streets have fallen into chaos and ruin.

Seizing the opportunity, Ultra Threat Whisker tore cracks in reality and spread a corrupting influence. With things in dire straits, who can blame players for choosing to go from good to evil and taking the opportunity to indulge in well-deserved chaos.

Monsters Attack! Glitched Out!!! brings with it new and changed Champions, a mysterious new carousel and new villainous Little Legends and cosmetics. For the first time ever, the new Parallel feature means players can use two different versions of the same Champion – past and future versions of Ezreal.

In terms of features and Champions, there are of course some changes.

Recon is no more, sacrificed to make way for the Parallel trait, which is joined by newcomers InfiniTeam, Quickdraw and Riftwalker.

Parallel gives enhanced abilities to Ezreal when both versions are fielded. InfiniTeam revolves around scaling for augments and making copies of your units. Quickdraw revolves around rapid-fire skills and Riftwalkers open a tear to spawn a powered Zac unit.

A.D.M.I.N., Ace, Aegis, Anima Squad, Brawler, Corrupted, Defender, Duelist, Forecaster, Gadgeteen, Hacker, Heart, LaserCorps, Mascot, Mecha: PRIME, Ox Force, Prankster, Renegade, Spellslinger, Star Guardian, Supers, Sureshot, Threat and Underground all return.

A number of new Champions arrive, with additions to accompany them.

The new InfiniTeam units are: Lucian (1 cost, InfiniTeam, Quickdraw, Renegade); Pantheon (1 cost, InfiniTeam, Heart); Shen (3 cost, InfiniTeam, Defender, Hacker); Twisted Fate (4 cost, InfiniTeam, Duelist, Spellslinger); and Ultimate Ezreal (5 cost, InfiniTeam, Parallel, Sureshot).

The new Riftwalker units are: Pyke (2 cost, Riftwalker, Hacker); Vex (3 cost, Riftwalker, Mascot); and Jhin (4 cost, Riftwalker, Renegade).

Kai’Sa, Miss Fortune and Ezreal gain the Quickdraw trait, while Ezreal additionally gains the Parallel trait.

The other new additions are: Gnar (3 cost, Gadgeteen, Prankster); Morgana (3 cost, Threat); Aatrox (4 cost, Threat); Yarn (4 cost, Mecha: PRIME, Defender); Neeko (4 cost, Star Guardian, Spellslinger); and Warwick (5 cost, A.D.M.I.N., LaserCorps, Brawler).

Aphelios, Cho’Gath, Galio, Sejuani, Senna, Sett, Soraka, Taliyah, Talon, Vel’Koz, Yuumi, Zac (sort of), Zed and Zoe will leave the set, while all other current Champions will remain.

In addition, the carousel is also affected by the fall of Spatulopolis and can sometimes glitch, with surprising consequences. From stage two through stage six, there is a chance that glitched out carousels will appear.

This means more components and items, consumables and, in some cases, even anvils that completely replace Champions. Glitched carousels become more and more impactful as the game progresses.

The quality of life in TFT also gets a huge upgrade, as carousel items now automatically move to your component bank instead of being tied to the selected Champion. This feature will remain long after the horrors of Monsters Attack are lost in time.

Finally, there will be a host of new cosmetics, including new demonic Little Legends such as Super Evil Sprite, Nemesis Nimblefoot, Ultra Threat Whisker, and more. In addition, Chibi Zed and Chibi PROJECT Zed will become available.

Teamfight Tactics: Monsters Attack! Glitched Out!!! goes live on PBE today (March 8) and on live servers on March 22