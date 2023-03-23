This scooter goes off-road and can reach speeds of 100 km / h -.

If you’re looking for an ultra-powerful, off-road scooter, look no further than the Wolf King. Besides having a name that sounds like it’s straight out of Game of Thrones, the Wolf King is absolutely packed with power.

Powered by an electric motor with a total output of more than 3,000 watts, the Wolf King has a range of 80 kilometers and with its top speed of 100 km/h, you could reach the end of that range in less than an hour.

The scooter also comes with some pretty powerful lights to help when traveling in the dark. Unfortunately, we don’t see the Wolf King off-road in the video below, nor does it reach its top speed, so hopefully someone can put it to the test soon enough.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JjZgB7RmMv4/