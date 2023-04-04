This is what happens when 18 minutes of fireworks go off in 25 seconds

Fireworks shows are often a lot of fun, but they often rely on causing one big boom after another, rather than setting off the whole thing at once. Sometimes accidents happen and things don’t go according to plan.

The video below shows a perfect example of this, as all the fireworks for a huge show are set off at once, essentially making one giant, sparkling mushroom cloud appear before the eyes of the audience.

It’s lucky people weren’t close to the show, because even from the distance the video shows, it looks pretty dangerous. It may be a short, sweet spectacle, but even if this fireworks show didn’t go according to plan, it still looks impressive to see everything explode at once.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTHbXHNtoHc/