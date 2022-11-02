The Last of Us gets an official release date: when you see the show on HBO Max

It looks like those who have been waiting with bated breath to see HBO’s adaptation of the popular and beloved video game, The Last of Us, won’t have to wait much longer to see if the series lives up to the right standards.

According to the official page for the series that will run on HBO Max, it will debut on January 15, 2023. So it’s safe to say that the episodic film, which has a real chance of becoming HBO’s new hit, is, at this point, very close to you.

Given that The Last of Us is scheduled to arrive in early 2023, and you still have to wait until spring to see the brilliant sequel to Succession, the streaming giant’s January calendar finally makes sense.

Even though the supposed release date appeared on an official HBO platform, it’s worth taking as a rumor, since the official, i.e., the “big announcement” hasn’t been made yet.

Pedro Pascal, starring in The Last of Us

In any case, the first season of The Last of Us will contain 10 episodes, and that’s obviously excellent news. The series is, as previously mentioned, an adaptation of Naughty Dog’s hit video game of the same name, which the studio recently remade for the PlayStation 5.

The Last of Us stars Pedro Pascal (who you already know from The Mandalorian, as well as Game of Thrones) as Joel and Bella Ramsey (also from Game of Thrones) as Ellie, alongside Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv and Nick Offerman.

In the series you’ll also see Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who also play main characters you may meet in the game. HBO released the first trailer in September, and from everything we’ve seen so far, the series stays very true to the story and imagery of the original game.