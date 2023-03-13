Sir David Attenborough returns with an impressive new documentary: when Wild Isles appears

In David Attenborough’s vast television career, he has ventured to Papua New Guinea in search of birds of paradise, travelled to Croatia to admire some of the most impressive plant species on Earth, and even ventured underwater to explore corals.

However, until now, it seems he has never made a wildlife exploration of his native country. The new documentary comes to settle that score.

Wild Isles is the latest documentary by the acclaimed Sir David Attenborough, in collaboration with the BBC, and focuses on the study of wildlife in the British Isles.

The first episode, called Our Precious Isles, features memorable moments and unique footage, showing the audience including woodland plants that hold certain insects hostage long enough to eventually cover them in pollen.

“In my long life, I have been fortunate enough to travel to almost every part of the globe and view some of its most beautiful and dramatic sights,” Sir David Attenborough said in a statement to IFLScience.

What we know about the documentary Wild Isles

Filmed on the Farne Isles, Northumberland and Skomer Island in Pembrokeshire, this documentary shows us some footage of seagulls in their natural environment, among many others, obviously. You might say you’ve seen seagulls before, but not from Sir David Attenborough’s unique perspective.

“But I can assure you of one thing: that the nature of these islands, if you know where to look, can be as dramatic and spectacular as anything I’ve seen anywhere else,” the TV man added in his statement, according to the source mentioned earlier.

“The British Isles are globally important in terms of nature. In this series we will show you why that is so and celebrate the wonders of these islands we call home,” Sir David Attenborough concluded.

You will be able to see Wild Isles from 12 March 2023.