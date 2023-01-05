Samsung announces Galaxy A14 5G with better screen and lower price than 2022 model

Samsung has officially announced its first 2023 phone. It’s a lower mid-range model and one of the cheapest in its portfolio. Even though at first glance the Galaxy A14 5G looks a lot like what we saw on the A13 last year, there are a few differences in a few key areas that might justify upgrading from an older model. And this one has one more advantage: it’s significantly cheaper.

Galaxy A14 5G is a more affordable phone from Samsung

The Galaxy A14 5G was announced for the US market at a price of $199 US, $50 less than the A13 5G in 2022. The new phone appears to adopt the new design philosophy of the S23 series, with individual cameras on the back without an “island” surrounding them. Of course, the construction is plastic.

Like last year’s A13, we’re dealing with a 6.6″ screen at 90Hz, but this time the resolution increases to Full HD+, as opposed to HD+. What’s more, the selfie camera, integrated into a notch is now 13 megapixels and promises better performance. Inside we find a Dimensity 700 chipset with 5G Sub-6GHz modem, two years old, but that should provide good battery life on this model, given the large 5,000 mAh battery. With 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage, this phone seems dedicated to those who don’t have too high expectations from a mobile device. Fortunately, there is a microSD slot.

The phone launches with Android 13 out of the box, with OneUI 5, but unlike other top Galaxy A models, it will only get two system updates and four years of security updates.

Most likely, this will be the only phone Samsung releases in 2023 before the debut of the new Galaxy S23 flagships.