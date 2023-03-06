Romain Grosjean’s wrecked F1 car goes on display in Spain -.

Anyone who follows Formula 1 will remember the horrific crash experienced by Haas driver Romain Grosjean at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix. The driver trapped a rival car and torpedoed into a guardrail at such speed that he went through the barrier, while the car split in two and ignited. It was an incident that terrified viewers, but one that Grosjean ultimately walked away from without serious injury thanks to the safety measures Formula One employs in this era.

That wrecked chassis has been kept under wraps for three years since the incident, but that is about to change, as Sky Sports reports that the car will be on display at an F1 Exhibit in Madrid, Spain.

It is also noted that the exhibit will include unseen footage of the crash, giving visitors an even better idea of what Grosjean experienced during the high-speed incident.

As for when you can look to see the car in person, the exhibit is scheduled to open on March 24, with the show also taking a look at the past, present and future of motorsports.