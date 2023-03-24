Redmi Note 12 Turbo could be the first phone with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2. Geekbench results

Announced just a week ago, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 certainly impresses with the performance on display, and the Redmi Note 12 Turbo could be the first phone based on it.

Qualcomm has announced in China its new mid-range chipset, the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2, a processor that while it falls into the mid-range category, promises a level of performance comparable to flagships only 1-2 generations old. That’s because both the internal configuration and the graphics chip are significantly improved even over last year’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Staying still in the Asia region, we now also discover probably the first phone with SD7+ Gen2, the Redmi Note 12 Turbo.

Already released for the European market in a much more ‘behaved’ Pro trim based on the Dimensity 1080, the Redmi Note 12 series looks like it will also have a Turbo version based on Qualcomm’s newest chipset. The bad news would be that the Note 12 Turbo will most likely not be sold outside of China stores, for which it has just been certified with local authorities TENAA, MIIT and CCC.

But we at least end up with Geekbench 5 tests that come to confirm the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2’s performance, with scores of 1213 and 3975 leaving it far behind any chipset released for mid-range phones so far. So, at least in terms of processing power, the closest rivals for the Redmi Note 12 Turbo would be flagship phones with Snaopdragon 888 up to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Although it’s based on a hardware platform released in the second half of last year, the Note 12 Turbo comes with the latest version of Android 13, in MIUI adaptation. The configuration also includes 12GB of RAM, and it remains to be seen if the Turbo trim will be offered with lower memory configurations.

According to the unofficial specs list the Redmi Note 12 Turbo comes with a 6.67-inch OLED display, supporting FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The camera setup has a 50MP main camera as its centerpiece, seconded by an 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP macro camera. Power requirements are covered with a 5000mAh battery, supporting fast charging at 67W via USB-C.