Nasdaq’s crypto guard service on launch pad

The stock exchange Nasdaq plans to launch its conservation service for the digital assets by the end from second quarter 2023.

During an interview at Bloomberg, Ira Auerbachthe head of Nasdaq Digital Assetssaid the company plans to begin offering crypto-custody to its customers by early July 2023.

The US exchange’s crypto subsidiary is currently seeking the necessary approvals from regulators.

In the fall of 2022, the Nasdaq unveiled its ambitions in crypto, announcing the upcoming launch of several dedicated services and especially custody.

The technology behind the digital asset ecosystem has the potential to transform markets in the long term,” said Adena Friedman, president of Nasdaq, last September.

Other U.S. financial heavyweights, such as BNY Mellon Bank and asset manager Fidelity, already offer custody services for digital assets, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

