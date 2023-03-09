Mobile phone from China boasts a Leica camera and 120 watt fast charging















As with many other high-end phones these days, the focus is on the camera. (Image: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi presented the new flagship Xiaomi 13 Pro at an unveiling event in Barcelona. As with most high-end smartphones, the focus is once again on the camera. The new phone inherits the Leica branding and 1-inch sensor that the company used on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. In contrast to this, the Xiaomi 13 Pro will also be available in Europe.

The specs away from the camera

As the word “Pro” suggests, the Xiaomi 13 Pro is packed with high-end features and fast hardware. The very fast one comes as the main processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 used, which is also installed in the new Samsung Galaxy S23 cell phones.

In addition, there is 12 gigabytes of RAM in the 512 gigabyte variant or only 8 gigabytes of RAM with the 256 gigabyte variant. The AMOLED display measures 6.73″ diagonally, with a resolution of 3,200 x 1,440 pixels and a maximum refresh rate of 120 Hz. To ensure that the screen is easy to read even in daylight, the maximum brightness is 1,900 nits.

The 4,820mAh battery can be fully charged in just 19 minutes with a 120W charger. The best thing about it: The HyperCharge charger required for this is included in the scope of delivery. Even wireless charging is quite fast with 50 watts. Otherwise, the Xiaomi 13 Pro also supports reverse charging with 10 watts, with which you can also charge other devices via your own smartphone.

The housing is IP68 certified and both the back and front are protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. In contrast to the new S23 phones from Samsung, the first version of Victus is used here, which should still offer good protection. A transparent case is included for added security.

You can read about exactly what advantages Gorilla Glass Victus 2 offers here:

Android 13 with MIUI 14 is used as the operating system. All in all, the specs are on par with other manufacturers’ flagships and the extremely fast charging is the icing on the cake.

Leica optics with large 1 inch sensor















On the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, which had the same 1-inch sensor, the camera module was still round. With the new Xiaomi 13 Pro, this is now square. (Image: Xiaomi)

Let’s get to the main focus of the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The cameras are located on the back in a relatively large, square-shaped camera module. This is so massive because Xiaomi here the 1 inch sensor Sony IMX989 image sensor installed. Incidentally, it was also used in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra. Above this is a lens that was developed in cooperation with Leica was developed.

There is also a telephoto lens that supports a 3.2x optical zoom and an ultra wide-angle camera. All three cameras have a resolution of 50 megapixels, with only the main and telephoto cameras being optically stabilized. There is a 32 megapixel camera on the front.

With the main camera’s large image sensor, it is possible to take photos with a naturally shallow depth of field without having to rely on algorithms, AI and the like. In addition, the sensor should perform better than smartphones with smaller image sensors, especially in poor lighting conditions. Leica also supplies filters that are intended to be reminiscent of analog photography and can be switched on at any time.

The tests have to show how good the cameras will really be. The first online results are definitely promising.

price and availability

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available from the March 13th be available from us and in the cheapest version with 256 gigabytes of memory and 8 gigabytes of RAM 1.300 Euro cost.

