Michael Schumacher’s iconic F1-2000 Ferrari is for sale -.

Although F1 cars are not legal on the road and you can’t drive one to work anytime soon, if you have a boatload of money sitting around and want to add a championship-winning F1 car to your collection, we have good news.

Top Gear has reported that Michael Schumacher’s iconic F1-2000 Ferrari will be auctioned at RM Sotheby’s from April 3 to 12.

The car is known as iconic not only for its dominance during the 2000 season, but also for how it was the first part of Schumacher and Ferrari’s dominance in the early 2000s, when he won the F1 championship five years in a row.

In terms of how much money the car is likely to get at auction, Schumacher’s 2003 winning F1 car recently sold for about £13 million, so expect something in this vein for the F1-2000 as well.