Kaiko seduced by Hong Kong and its crypto-friendly policy

The French nugget Kaiko moves its Asian unit to Hong Kong. For its CEO, the regulatory environment pro-crypto set up by the city-state should attract capital.

In an interview given to Bloomberg, Ambre SoubiranKaiko’s CEO, Ambre Soubiran, has announced plans to move the company’s Asian headquarters from Singapore to Hong Kong.

With all the recent changes and initiatives from Hong Kong’s regulators, we realized that this is clearly where we need to be,” she said.

The head of the French data provider for the crypto market, which was raising $53 million in Series B last year, believes the Capital expected to flow into Hong Kong thanks to the new crypto regulatory policy announced by the government in the fall.

Hong Kong regulators want to create an environment that encourages the development of digital assets and are preparing a licensing system.

The FTX affair in November has not annihilated the city-state’s crypto ambitions. And Beijing is reportedly quietly supporting the initiative, using Hong Kong as a “testing ground,” according to sources close to the matter.

Hong Kong’s regulatory landscape is changing for the better […] We want to make sure we can support that institutionalization and that kind of growth,” added Ambre Soubiran.

