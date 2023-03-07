Is this what the display future looks like?















Lenovo’s prototype notebook with a roll-out display. (Image: Pocket-lint)

It wasn’t that long ago that foldable smartphones were the latest hot trend and the next one is already coming. Roll up instead of unfolding is the motto of the two new devices from Lenovo. At the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​the Chinese company presented two devices with an extremely bizarre display design.

As early as last October, Lenovo showed a smartphone in a short demo video that can extend the display upwards at the push of a button. Now the company has shown the first prototypes at the Mobile World Congress. This is a notebook and a smartphone.

Compact and large at the same time – without any folds

At first glance, the Lenovo laptop looks like an ordinary 12-inch notebook with a 4:3 aspect ratio. With a simple push of a button, the display slowly extends upwards until it measures about 15.6 inches diagonally and has an 8:9 aspect ratio. According to Lenovo, it would be like having two 16:9 screens on top of each other. With another push of a button, the screen can be reduced again, with the excess part being rolled under the keyboard.

The unrolled resolution is 2024 × 1604 pixels. Fully extended, the resolution increases to 2024 x 2368. The screen itself is made by Sharp, who have worked with Lenovo on a number of occasions.

Unfortunately, there is still no further information about the rollable notebook. Since this is an early prototype, it will probably be a while before the rollable hits the market.

The cell phone is visually reminiscent of the slide-on cell phones of yesteryear. (Image: The Verge)

Unrolled, the display has a diagonal of 5 inches in a 15:9 aspect ratio. As with the laptop, the screen extends upwards and enlarges at the touch of a button. Fully extended, it has roughly the dimensions that are known from today’s smartphones: 6.5 inches in 22:9 aspect ratio. The biggest advantage of such a design would be the compact size when stowed.

In contrast to the laptop, the excess display does not disappear into the case, but rolls onto the back. This could be useful, for example, to show notifications. Also, the screen can also scroll down a little further to reveal the phone receiver and front-facing camera. Otherwise, these are well hidden behind the display.

In addition, there is no further information here, since the two products are still early concepts. But it will be interesting to see whether »rollables« will be the future or not.

What do you think of the concept of rollable displays and would you buy such a device? Do you think this could be the future of screens or is it just a gimmick after all? Are you more in the foldable camp, or do you prefer to stick with regular “solid state” screens? Tell us what you think about it in the comments!