HyperX has announced a range of dog toys -.

HyperX has decided it’s time to explore new avenues, specifically that of the dog chew toys industry. As announced on its website as a real product, and not a late April Fool’s gag, the peripheral manufacturer has unveiled a collection of items that will allow your dog to become an elite gamer.

As for what has been announced as part of this series, we are told that there will be a Cloud Arfa headset, Alloy Keybark keyboard, PAWdcast microphone, a Pulsefur mat in multiple sizes and a HyperX x P.L.A.Y. Toy Set, each of which will be sold from $10 to $80.

All the plush chew toys will be available starting April 11, which means the next time you get a new mouse or keyboard from HyperX, you can outfit your furry friend with some “hardware” as well.