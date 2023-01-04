Google Pixel 7a appears in an unofficial video presentation

Already illustrated with teaser images, the Pixel 7a design is also confirmed with an unofficial video presentation, capturing a working example of the phone expected for release in April-May.

Billed as a cheaper but equally capable version of the flagship model, the Pixel 7a will most likely offer the same Tensor G2 processor but also wireless charging. Instead, the first video impression seems to indicate a noticeably thicker bezel around the screen. But other details, such as 90Hz refresh rate and dual-SIM support are carried over from the Pixel 7.

Apparently the source of the video is a Vietnamese author, most likely an employee at the factories contracted by Google to deliver the new budget flagship. Given that the first renderings of the Pixel 7a design have been appearing since November, it’s plausible that the example captured in the footage is actually the retail version of the phone, manufactured in anticipation of the spring launch.

According to officially unconfirmed details, the Pixel 7a retains many of the premium model’s advantages, such as the Tensor G2 chipset with 4nm manufacturing process, the 8GB RAM and 128 or 256GB storage configuration, and the 90Hz FHD+ OLED display. Other aspects such as the camera configuration and battery charging speed could undergo changes. For example, wireless charging speed could be capped at just 5W (compared to 20W on the Pixel 7).