Game Pass significantly ahead of Playstation Plus admits Sony in statement – That’s Gaming

In a statement to the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority, Sony said it believes Microsoft is ahead of Sony with its Xbox Game Pass service compared to PlayStation Plus.

In the statement, Sony admitted “without a doubt that Game Pass is far ahead of PlayStation Plus” in terms of market share. Sony made the admission as part of the argument that Microsoft has incentives to increase the price of Call of Duty if the Activision Blizzard acquisition were to go through.

Sony also stated that this would encourage Microsoft to downgrade future PlayStation releases of Call of Duty and make the games available only through Game Pass. According to Sony, Microsoft would also be incentivized to make Call of Duty available on PlayStation Plus at a “commercially unprofitable price, making it de facto exclusive.”

The admission came in a recent response Sony had filed with the CMA, along with responses filed by Microsoft about its attempt to take over Activision Blizzard, which is currently under investigation.