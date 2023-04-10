EA Sports FC comes out with more updates in July – That’s Gaming

147

Today, Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) casts its first glimpse into the interactive future of soccer with EA SPORTS FC™, unveiling its new brand vision, identity and logo. FC will be EA SPORTS’ platform for creating, innovating and growing new soccer experiences, connecting hundreds of millions of fans through console, mobile, online and esports products.

In the coming days, the EA SPORTS FC™ brand will be featured in more than 100 games in the world’s biggest leagues. Soccer fans will see the new branding for the first time through EA SPORTS partners, including the Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Ligue 1, WSL, NWSL and more. Voices from across the soccer world are joining EA SPORTS to begin a new era for the interactive game, with hundreds of leagues, teams, brands and athletes sharing the EA SPORTS FC logo through their platforms today.

“This is where the story of EA SPORTS FC begins. We are building on 30 years of leadership and history creating experiences that bring the global soccer community together, and we are moving forward with a fan-centered future.” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “EA SPORTS FC will be a symbol for the sport, a symbol of innovation and change, and we can’t wait to show our fans more about what’s to come in July.”

EA SPORTS has been defining interactive soccer for 30 years and has built a global soccer community of more than 150 million people across platforms – a community that EA SPORTS FC will now continue to build, together with partners who share a common goal: a fan-centered future of soccer. Built on a foundation of inclusivity and innovation, fans will experience authenticity with access to more than:

19,000 fully licensed players

700 teams

30 leagues

Support from more than 300 global soccer partners

The new brand takes its design inspiration directly from a dominant shape in soccer that represents the sport in multiple dimensions, triangles. From passing techniques to variants at free kicks, the shape has also been woven into the DNA of EA SPORTS soccer experiences for decades; from the isometric viewing angles of our very first 8bit experiences and the triangular polygons that make up every pixel of our most modern games, to the iconic player indicator symbol that appears above every athlete at every match. Learn more about the corporate identity and design language here.

Partner Quotes

Premier League

Richard Masters, Chief Executive of the Premier League, said: “Our longstanding partnership with EA SPORTS allows us to bring fans around the world closer to the Premier League and we recognize the importance of the next generation growing the future of soccer. We look forward to further developing the relationship through the launch of EA SPORTS FC, whether it is through developments in the ePremier League, opening new soccer pitches to benefit communities across the UK or providing exciting gaming experiences to fans.”

LaLiga

“We pride ourselves on driving innovation in soccer, and our partnership with EA SPORTS FC exemplifies that mission.” said Javier Tebas, president of La Liga. “EA SPORTS FC will be a center for positive growth in soccer, and we will continue to pursue new and innovative ways for fans to authentically engage with LaLiga games.”

Bundesliga

“Fans around the world can discover clubs and players, and build lifelong bonds with them through video games, and it is crucial that top football leagues like the Bundesliga use the best platforms to engage this group of supporters.”, said Peer Naubert, Chief Marketing Officer, Bundesliga International. “Thanks to our ongoing cooperation with EA SPORTS, we can do exactly this through EA SPORTS FC, and we hope our fans are as excited as we are about the future of soccer.”

CONMEBOL

“Fans are at the heart of global soccer. A victory for them is a victory for the sport as a whole,” said Juan Emilio Roa, Marketing and Commercial Director for CONMEBOL. “By partnering with EA SPORTS FC, we offer fans the best way to experience CONMEBOL soccer off the field and the opportunity to join a club that prides itself on inclusivity and advancement of the game we all love.”

Barclays Women’s Super League

“To advance soccer, the uplift and equality of women’s soccer must be central.” said Navin Singh, commercial director at The Football Association. “EA SPORTS FC will provide fans with an unparalleled women’s game experience that highlights the importance and impact of women’s soccer. We know fans have been asking for more opportunities to get involved in the Barclays WSL, and EA SPORTS FC provides an answer.”

NWSL

“The NWSL’s 2022 cooperation agreement with EA SPORTS was not only a monumental moment for women’s soccer, but also a long-term vision and investment.”, said Jessica Berman, commissioner of the NWSL. “The next chapter of The World’s Game depends on recognizing the amazing talent and impact that leagues like the NWSL provide to every type of soccer fan. EA SPORTS FC will do just that and more.”