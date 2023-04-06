Dragonfly invests in crypto exchange Bitget

The venture capital firm Dragonfly announces a investment from 10 million dollars in the cryptocurrency exchange platform Bitget.

Dragonfly, a U.S. crypto VC that was launching a $650 million fund in 2022, said on Tuesday that it had completed a investment strategic in the amount of 10 million dollars in Bitget.

According to a statement, the capital raised will be used by the crypto exchange to continue its global development.

Dragonfly is a highly respected investor in the crypto industry, and we are honored to have them on board. As the fastest growing exchange in the last 12 months, this investment is a recognition of our focus at BUIDL during the bear market,” commented Gracy Chen, Bitget’s CEO.

Founded in 2018, Seychelles-based Bitget specializes in trading services for crypto derivatives such as futures. Last month, the platform proceeded to buy the decentralized wallet BitKeep.

Recently, Dragonfly has supported several crypto projects with Op3n, Econia Labs, Kaito AI and Caldera.

