Technology

Digital Fashion: DressX raises $15M for its NFT wearables

By Lily Adric

Credit : DressX

Credit: DressX / Olga Helga

DressXa startup that designs digital clothing for the metaverses – including in the format NFThas just completed a series A from 15 million dollars led by Greenfield Capital.

The Digital Fashion is growing as fashion giants, including Nike and LVMH, enter the fray.

DressXwhich proposes an application allowing to buy digital clothingor wearablesis banking on this trend and is accelerating today with a $15 million fundraising round.

Led by investment firm Greenfield Capital, the Series A also has participation from Red DAO, Slow Ventures, Warner Music Group and The Artemis Fund, according to the announcement.

Read:  Between DeFi and security tokens, a mutual interest

The startup specializing in digital fashion and founded in 2020 in Los Angeles designs wearables both off-chain and on-chain (NFT format) usable on Web2 platforms such as RobloxZepeto and Horizon Worlds (Meta) and metaverses Web3 such as Decentraland.

DressXwhich had already collected a little more than 4 million dollars since its creation, intends to use this new financing to work on the interoperability of its wearables and improve its mobile application and NFT marketplace.

As we spend more and more time in virtual environments, this will also translate beyond the physical sphere and NFT and blockchain will enable true digital ownership to elevate one’s identity. We are excited to see how this space will evolve over the next 5-10 years and we believe DressX will be at the forefront of shaping and driving change,” commented Jascha Samadi, founder of Greenfield Capital.

Follow Corners.en on Twitter, Linkedin, Facebook or Telegram to not miss anything. Subscribe to our crypto newsletter to receive a news summary every week.

The Best Online Bookmakers on March 17 2023

BetMGM Casino

Bonus

$1,000

What should be next for the Soulsborne series after Elden Ring’s DLC?

Samsung appears to be faking the moon photos taken of the Galaxy S23 Ultra