Digital Fashion: DressX raises $15M for its NFT wearables

DressXa startup that designs digital clothing for the metaverses – including in the format NFThas just completed a series A from 15 million dollars led by Greenfield Capital.

The Digital Fashion is growing as fashion giants, including Nike and LVMH, enter the fray.

DressXwhich proposes an application allowing to buy digital clothingor wearablesis banking on this trend and is accelerating today with a $15 million fundraising round.

Led by investment firm Greenfield Capital, the Series A also has participation from Red DAO, Slow Ventures, Warner Music Group and The Artemis Fund, according to the announcement.

The startup specializing in digital fashion and founded in 2020 in Los Angeles designs wearables both off-chain and on-chain (NFT format) usable on Web2 platforms such as RobloxZepeto and Horizon Worlds (Meta) and metaverses Web3 such as Decentraland.

DressXwhich had already collected a little more than 4 million dollars since its creation, intends to use this new financing to work on the interoperability of its wearables and improve its mobile application and NFT marketplace.

As we spend more and more time in virtual environments, this will also translate beyond the physical sphere and NFT and blockchain will enable true digital ownership to elevate one’s identity. We are excited to see how this space will evolve over the next 5-10 years and we believe DressX will be at the forefront of shaping and driving change,” commented Jascha Samadi, founder of Greenfield Capital.

