Atlas Fallen will be released on May 16 – That’s Gaming

Focus Entertainment and studio Deck13 are pleased to announce that Atlas Fallen, the epic fantasy action-RPG in which you battle legendary creatures in super-powerful ways, will be released May 16. Put it in your calendar and admire in advance the stunning new screenshots depicting the game’s awe-inspiring action and breathtaking environments. A spectacular gameplay trailer will also be released soon, so keep an eye on the news!

Rise from the dust

Experience solo or with a friend a heroic journey through various breathtaking environments and glide quickly and smoothly through the wild landscapes of a sand-covered world. Explore ancient ruins and unravel the secrets of a fallen society. Battle a corrupt god and formidable beasts with the power of your transforming weapon. Unlock powerful skills and abilities to create a unique moveset and become the champion who will free the people of Atlas.

Atlas Fallen will be released May 16 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.