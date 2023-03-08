The woman who walks in heels on a rope or the fastest time to eat chili peppers. The 10 strangest Guinness World Records of 2022

When most people think of Guinness World Records, they might think of the world’s biggest serving of guacamole or the woman with the world’s biggest feet.

You might be surprised to learn about some of the record-keeping organization’s more obscure categories, such as longest pumpkin boat ride or longest rope walk in high heels.

The year 2022 was the latest in a string of particularly unusual years, so with that in mind, here are the 10 strangest Guinness World Records of 2022.

Most drinks cans placed on the head by sucking air

Jamie Keeton, aka “Canhead” or “Canpa” to his grandchildren, used air suction to pin ten empty drink cans to his face and head, winning the record when the cans stayed in place for at least five seconds.

“I actually have a skin condition where my pores literally absorb oxygen,” Keeton told Guinness World Records.

Most eggs balanced on the back of the hand

Ibrahim Sadeq of Nasiriyha, Iraq, managed to balance 18 eggs on the back of his hand, equalling the record originally set by Jack Harris of the UK in May 2020.

“You have to have a high level of concentration when attempting such a record, which is difficult to achieve,” Sadeq said. “Add to that the pain and pressure your hands go through.”

The fastest time to find and alphabetize the letters in a soup can with alphabet letters

Jacob Chandler of Oregon found all 26 English letters in an alphabet soup can and put them in order in two minutes and 8.6 seconds.

Chandler said the most difficult aspect of the exercise was learning to identify the subtle differences between letters like “M” and “W.”

The longest walk on a rope in high heels

Vermont teenager Ariana Wunderle, a circus performer, put on four-inch high heels and walked about 195 feet on a rope at Bellows Falls Union High School in May 2022.

Fastest time to eat ten hot peppers

Gregory Foster, a California man with an iron stomach, ate ten Carolina Reaper chili peppers – the world’s hottest pepper – in 33.15 seconds.

The largest gathering of people with the same first and last name

Japan’s Hirokazu Tanakas Association of the same name, founded in 1994 by 53-year-old Hirokazu Tanaka, managed to gather 178 people with the same name at an October gathering in Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

Founder Tanaka has attempted the record before, in 2011 and 2017, but 2022 was the first time he managed to beat the previous record of 164, which was set by a gathering of people named Martha Stewart in 2005.

Longest distance to blow a pea

Serial record holder David Rush earned his 250th Guinness World Records title when he used the air in his lungs to blow a pea pod a distance of about 25 metres across a flat floor.

Longest pumpkin boat ride (rowing)

Duane Hansen climbed into a hollowed-out pumpkin boat on the Missouri River the day after his 60th birthday and rowed the unusual boat about 40 miles from Bellevue to Nebraska City.

Hansen’s pumpkin boat trip broke the record set by North Dakota man Rick Swenson about 40 kilometers away in 2016.

Fastest time to assemble Mr. Potato Head

Lim Kai Yi of Butterworth, Malaysia, put his puzzle-solving skills to an unusual test when he took a completely disassembled Mr. Potato Head toy and put all the pieces in the right places in 5.43 seconds.

Yi has previously won other records, including fastest time to solve a 4×5 Klotski blindfolded puzzle and fastest time to complete a blindfolded Soma cube.

Longest beard chain

Competitors at the 2022 National Beard and Mustache Championships in Casper, Wyo. joined together to trim their beards into a chain that measured a record 46 feet of facial hair.