Razer Blade Stealth Laptop Review: Best Ultrabook for Gaming

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop is a premium gaming laptop designed for gamers who need a powerful machine that’s also portable. With its sleek design and powerful hardware, it’s quickly become one of the most popular laptops in the gaming community.

In this article, we’ll take an in-depth look at the Razer Blade Stealth laptop, examining its design, performance, display & audio quality, and more. We’ll also compare it to other gaming laptops in its price range to see how it stacks up.

Here’s a quick summary of the specifications of the Razer Blade Stealth laptop:

Model Razer Blade Stealth 13 (2020) Processor 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 quad-core processor GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with Max-Q Design Display 13.3″ Full HD Matte (1920 x 1080) 120Hz display Memory 16GB LPDDR4X-3733MHz Storage 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD Keyboard Single-zone RGB powered by Razer Chroma Ports Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), USB-A, 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, HDMI 2.0b Connectivity Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.0 Audio 4 Speakers + Smart Amp Operating System Windows 10 Home Dimensions 0.60″ x 8.27″ x 11.99″ Weight 2.92 lbs Battery 53.1Whr battery, up to 10 hours of battery life

Comparing Razer Blade Stealth laptop to other gaming laptops in its class

To give you a clear idea of how the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop stacks up against its competition, we’ve compiled a table of its specs compared to other gaming laptops in its class:

Laptop Model Processor Graphics Card RAM Storage Display Price Razer Blade Stealth 13 Intel Core i7-1065G7 NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q 16GB 512GB SSD 13.3″ 120Hz Full HD $1,799 Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Max-Q 16GB 1TB SSD 14″ Full HD 120Hz $1,449 Dell G5 15 Intel Core i7-10750H NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 16GB 512GB SSD 15.6″ Full HD 120Hz $1,299 HP Envy x360 AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Radeon Graphics 16GB 512GB SSD 13.3″ Full HD Touchscreen $1,099

Razer Blade Stealth Laptop Design and Build Quality

The Razer Blade Stealth laptop features a sleek, minimalist design with a black aluminum chassis and the iconic Razer logo on the lid. It’s thin and lightweight, measuring just 0.6 inches thick and weighing 2.9 pounds, making it one of the most portable gaming laptops on the market.

The laptop’s build quality is top-notch, with a durable aluminum construction that feels solid and well-built. The keyboard is comfortable and responsive, with individually backlit keys that can be customized using Razer’s Chroma software.

Overall, the Razer Blade Stealth laptop is a well-designed, high-quality machine that’s built to last.

Razer Blade Stealth Laptop Performance

The Razer Blade Stealth laptop is packed with powerful hardware, including an Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It also comes with a fast 512GB SSD, which provides plenty of storage space for games and other applications.

In terms of gaming performance, the Razer Blade Stealth laptop is a top performer, easily handling modern games at high settings. It’s also capable of running demanding applications like video editing software and 3D modeling programs without any issues.

Compared to other gaming laptops in its price range, the Razer Blade Stealth laptop stands out for its portability and build quality. While it may not be the most powerful gaming laptop on the market, it’s certainly one of the most well-rounded and versatile.

Razer Blade Stealth Laptop Display and Audio

The Razer Blade Stealth laptop features a 13.3-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels. The display is bright and vibrant, with excellent color accuracy and viewing angles. It also supports a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes games and other applications feel smoother and more responsive.

In terms of audio quality, the Razer Blade Stealth laptop features four upward-firing speakers and Dolby Atmos software. The speakers are loud and clear, with good separation and a surprising amount of bass for a laptop of this size. The laptop also comes with a built-in microphone, which provides clear voice input for gaming and video conferencing.

Overall, the Razer Blade Stealth laptop offers excellent display and audio quality, making it a great choice for gamers and multimedia enthusiasts alike.

In terms of pricing, the Razer Blade Stealth laptop is a bit on the expensive side, with a starting price of around $1,500. However, given its powerful hardware, excellent build quality, and versatile design, it’s certainly worth the investment for serious gamers and power users.

If you’re in the market for a high-quality gaming laptop that’s also portable and well-built, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop is definitely worth considering.

Razer Blade Stealth Laptop Keyboard and Touchpad

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop comes with a full-size backlit keyboard that is comfortable to type on for long periods of time. The keys have a good amount of travel and provide tactile feedback, which makes it easy to type accurately. The keyboard also features Razer Chroma RGB lighting that allows you to customize the colors and effects of each key.

The touchpad on the Razer Blade Stealth Laptop is responsive and precise, making it easy to navigate and control your laptop. The touchpad supports multi-touch gestures such as pinch-to-zoom and two-finger scrolling, which adds to the overall user experience. Compared to other laptops in its class, the touchpad on the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is one of the best, providing accurate and consistent performance.

Razer Blade Stealth Laptop Battery Life

The Razer Blade Stealth Laptop has a good battery life and power efficiency, making it an excellent choice for on-the-go users. The laptop’s battery can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, which is impressive for a gaming laptop. This means that you can use the laptop for an entire workday without having to recharge.

The laptop’s charging speed is also noteworthy. The Razer Blade Stealth Laptop comes with a 65W power adapter that can charge the battery from 0 to 100% in just over an hour, which is impressive considering the laptop’s size and power. Under heavy usage, such as playing graphics-intensive games, the laptop’s battery life will naturally decrease, but it still provides a good amount of gaming time.

Overall, the Razer Blade Stealth Laptop is an excellent choice for users who want a powerful, portable gaming laptop with a good battery life and efficient charging. Its keyboard and touchpad are also standout features, providing a comfortable and accurate typing experience.

Razer Blade Stealth Laptop Ports and Connectivity

The Razer Blade Stealth 13 ultrabook laptop has a good selection of ports and connectivity options, especially considering its slim form factor. On the left side of the laptop, you’ll find a USB-C port, a USB-A port, and an audio jack. On the right side, there’s another USB-C port (with Thunderbolt 3 support) and another USB-A port. This means you can connect a variety of peripherals, including external displays, mice, keyboards, and other USB devices.

Compared to other laptops in its class, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 offers a decent number of ports and connectivity options. For example, the MacBook Air has only two Thunderbolt 3 ports, while the Dell XPS 13 has two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a microSD card reader. However, some gaming laptops, such as the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, offer more ports, including HDMI and Ethernet.

Overall, the Razer Blade Stealth 13’s port selection is adequate for most users, but gamers and power users may want to consider a laptop with more connectivity options.

Razer Blade Stealth Laptop Price and Value

The Razer Blade Stealth laptop is a premium ultrabook that’s designed for gamers and power users. As such, it comes with a high price tag. The base model of the Razer Blade Stealth 13 starts at $1,799.99, while the fully-loaded version can cost over $2,000.

Compared to other gaming laptops in its class, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is definitely on the more expensive side. For example, the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 starts at $1,049, while the Dell G5 15 SE starts at $849. However, it’s worth noting that the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is also one of the most powerful and feature-rich ultrabooks on the market.

When it comes to value, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is definitely a mixed bag. On the one hand, it’s an incredibly well-built and well-designed laptop that offers excellent performance and features. On the other hand, its high price tag may be a dealbreaker for some buyers, especially those who don’t need its gaming-specific features.

Overall, if you’re a gamer or power user who needs a high-end ultrabook, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 is definitely worth considering. However, if you’re on a tight budget, you may want to look elsewhere for a more affordable option.

You can find more information on the Razer Blade Stealth 13’s price and value on Amazon

Here is what GameSpot thinks about the Razer Blade Stealth 13 ultrabook laptop.

Final Thoughts on the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop:

In conclusion, the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop is a top-of-the-line product that combines high performance with sleek design. It’s a great choice for gamers, professionals, and anyone who needs a powerful and portable laptop that can handle demanding applications and games.

While the Razer Blade Stealth Laptop price may be higher than some of its competitors, it’s worth noting that this is a premium product that offers exceptional value for its price. Its impressive specs and features, combined with its stylish and compact design, make it a standout choice in the ultrabook market.

Overall, we highly recommend the Razer Blade Stealth 13 Ultrabook Laptop to anyone in need of a high-quality and versatile laptop that can handle any task with ease. Whether you’re a gamer, a creative professional, or a student, this laptop is sure to impress with its performance, style, and functionality.

