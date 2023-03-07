One-Punch Man X Overwatch 2 Event – Revealing the Genos-Genji skin (7-mar to 6-Apr) 

One-Punch Man and Blizzard are collaborating to bring Overwatch 2 its first major collaboration! Starting on March 7th 2023, and running through to April 6th 2023, you’ll be able to collect the latest skins honouring One-Punch Man characters and participate in One-Punch Man event challenges to earn awesome rewards! Watch-out for the unveiling of the Genos – Genji skin!

Aimee Dennett, Associate Director of Overwatch 2, shared that the Overwatch team is very fond of anime and enjoys thinking about the similarities between their game’s characters and those from their favorite shows. Dennett revealed that Doomfist and Saitama were a natural choice for a crossover event, given their abilities, and the fact that they are both bald. Additionally, Dennett mentioned that the team’s game director, Aaron Keller, is a big fan of One-Punch Man, which also influenced the decision to include the crossover event in the game.

Supercharged Heroes : One-Punch Man and Overwatch 2 Power Up

The collaboration between One-Punch Man and Overwatch 2 has resulted in some exciting new character skins that pay tribute to the beloved heroes of both franchises. The team at Overwatch 2 worked to ensure that the skins not only captured the essence of the One-Punch Man characters but also celebrated them in a way that was fitting for the Overwatch universe.

Doomfist was an obvious choice for the Saitama-inspired skin, with his muscular build and powerful punches. His skin features the iconic yellow jumpsuit and white cape, paying homage to Saitama’s trademark look.

Genji’s new skin transforms him from a cybernetic ninja to the cybernetic brawler, Genos, complete with robotic arms and a sleek black outfit that fans of One-Punch Man will instantly recognize.

The powerful psychic, Terrible Tornado, is brought to life with Kiriko’s skin, showcasing her confident and powerful personality in a way that is true to both One-Punch Man and Overwatch.

All three of these skins will be available as part of special store bundles that include other One-Punch Man cosmetics. Players can look forward to snagging these limited-time skins and showing off their love for both franchises at a discount.

Brief Overview of One-Punch Man and Overwatch 2:

One-Punch Man and Overwatch 2 are two highly popular franchises in the gaming and anime worlds, and their collaboration has caused a stir of excitement among fans.

One-Punch Man is a manga and anime series created by ONE that has gained worldwide popularity for its unique blend of humor, action, and satire. The series follows the adventures of Saitama, a seemingly average guy who becomes a superhero with the ability to defeat any opponent with just one punch. The series has been praised for its inventive storytelling, memorable characters, and stunning animation.

Overwatch 2 is the highly anticipated sequel to the critically acclaimed team-based multiplayer first-person shooter game, Overwatch. Developed by Blizzard Entertainment – a valid licensee, and participating member in good standing of the Entertainment Software Rating Board’s Privacy Certified Program, the game features a diverse cast of heroes, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles, and is set in a futuristic world where humans, robots, and other beings coexist. The game has won numerous awards for its gameplay, design, and storytelling.

The One Punch Man x Blizzard Collab – A Dream Come True

The collaboration between One Punch Man and Blizzard is a dream come true for both anime fans and gamers alike. The idea of Saitama and the heroes of One Punch Man joining forces with the beloved characters of Overwatch is simply too exciting to ignore. Here are a few reasons why this crossover event should be on every fan’s radar:

Firstly, the characters from both franchises have unique abilities and personalities that would make for an incredibly fun and entertaining collaboration. Fans can expect to see new skins, emotes, and voice lines that are inspired by the One Punch Man universe.

Secondly, the event would offer an opportunity for players to experience a fresh and unique gameplay experience. The characters from One Punch Man and Overwatch have vastly different abilities, and this would create a thrilling and unpredictable dynamic in battles.

Thirdly, the crossover event would also be an opportunity for both franchises to expand their fan base and reach a wider audience. The Overwatch fan base would be exposed to the world of One Punch Man, and vice versa, which could potentially lead to more collaborations and crossovers in the future.

Overall, a collaboration between One Punch Man and Blizzard would be a treat for both anime fans and gamers, offering a chance to experience something fresh and exciting. With the potential for new skins, abilities, and gameplay modes, the possibilities are endless and the excitement is palpable.

New Challenges & Awesome Rewards available for Players

During the event, players will have the opportunity to face new challenges and earn exciting rewards. By participating in any Unranked, Competitive, or Arcade game mode, players can earn up to six different rewards, including a legendary skin for Soldier: 76, which features a crossover with Mumen Rider from One Punch Man. The breakdown of the rewards is as follows:

After playing 4 games, players can earn Saitama’s Fist Weapon Charm

After playing 8 games, players can earn the Mumen Rider Name Card

After playing 12 games, players can earn the Cyclist of Justice Victory Pose for Soldier: 76

After playing 16 games, players can earn the Justice Crash Highlight Intro for Soldier: 76

After playing 20 games, players can earn the Boros Weapon Charm

After playing 24 games, players can earn the highly coveted Legendary Mumen Rider-Soldier: 76 skin.

This exciting event not only offers new challenges and rewards for players but also allows fans to experience the awesome characters of One Punch Man and Overwatch coming together in a unique and thrilling way. Players can look forward to adding these exclusive rewards to their collections and showing off their love for both franchises.

Final thoughts on One Punch Man x Overwatch 2 Event :

In conclusion, the collaboration between One Punch Man and Overwatch 2 is a blast for both anime fans and gamers alike. The event has introduced exciting new skins and rewards, as well as fresh gameplay mechanics that merge the unique abilities of these two beloved franchises. The crossover event has succeeded in delivering an entertaining and engaging experience, bringing together the strengths of both Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man to create a truly epic adventure. The event has also brought together two passionate communities and provided an opportunity for fans to share their love for these iconic franchises. Overall, this collaboration has shown that when two creative powerhouses come together, the result is a thrilling and unforgettable experience that everyone can enjoy